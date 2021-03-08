Three First Half Goals Propel Ole Miss Soccer to 3-1 Victory Over Georgia

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – The Rebels put on an offensive clinic in the first half, scoring three goals, including the first of Jenna Kemp’s career, to help power Ole Miss soccer past Georgia in a non-conference matchup at Varsity Soccer Field Saturday afternoon.

The Rebel offense didn’t skip a beat. After scoring three times in the win against Memphis on Monday, Ole Miss came out with the same intensity and found the back of the net three times. The Rebels (7-5-0, 4-4) looked dominant in the first half against Georgia (3-5-2, 2-3-2), firing off 11 shots and connecting on three of them.

Kemp scored first for the Rebels as Mo O’Connor found her with a great pass across the field. Kemp sent her shot in from beyond 18 yards in the 23rd minute to put Ole Miss up 1-0 early. It marked the sophomore’s first collegiate goal.

O’Connor also had a few good looks early on, leading the Rebel attack. Just six minutes after the Rebels’ first goal from Kemp, Channing Foster gave O’Connor a great feed on the run and the sophomore made a move on the Georgia defender to get some separation before sending a strike into the upper 90, just past the outstretched UGA keeper, giving Ole Miss a 2-0 lead.

It took the Bulldogs a while to get their offense going, but they finally were able to pressure midway through the first half. Georgia’s Madison Haugen put the Bulldogs on the board, cutting the deficit to one goal. While Georgia appeared to be gaining some momentum, Ramsey Davis took it all away with a banger from the right corner of the box. Ole Miss took the 3-1 lead into the half and never looked back.

There were a couple opportunities early on in the second half for the Rebels to add to their lead, but Georgia’s Emory Wegener was up to the task. Foster and O’Connor tested the keeper with a few shots after Ole Miss earned back-to-back corners but couldn’t get anything to fall.

As time ticked away the Bulldogs entered desperation mode, looking to fight their way back into the game. The Rebel backline in Price Loposer and Lucy Green did a tremendous job stopping the Georgia attack. Ashley Orkus dialed in down the stretch, making two saves in the final 20 minutes to prevent the Bulldogs from scoring.

Now 3-0 in the spring, Ole Miss is firing on all cylinders and looking to position itself for postseason play. The Rebels are back on the pitch March 20, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, taking on Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m.

