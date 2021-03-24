expand
March 24, 2021

Thea Craft, pictured center, a first grade behavior modification teacher at Roseland Park Elementary, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune's Teacher of the Week. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

By Staff Report

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Thea Craft, a first grade behavior modification teacher at Roseland Park Elementary, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Thea has been teaching for the past 30 years. During her career she taught preschool at St. Pauls Lutheran before moving on to teach with the Picayune School District, where she has been for the past 27 years.

Her favorite part of teaching is interacting with students and watching them learn.

The most important thing she wants her students to take away from her class is that they “know they are loved and have the confidence to make the right choices.”

Something her students may not know about her is that she used to teach physical education to students at Nicholson Elementary for four years before moving to Roseland Park Elementary.

