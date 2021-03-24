expand
March 24, 2021

Sullivan

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

By Special to the Item

Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Tristen Blake Sullivan (DOB 9/11/1991) of Franklinton has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash, which occurred late Saturday (March 20) night in Madisonville, La.
Sullivan was taken into custody Wednesday (March 24) and will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
(1 count) L.R.S.  14:100 C (3) Hit and Run Driving; Death or Serious Bodily Injury
(1 count) L.R.S. 14:32 Negligent Homicide
(3 counts) L.R.S. 14: 39 Negligent injuring
(1 count) L.R.S. 32:79 Improper lane use
(1 count) L.R.S. 32:415 Driving Under suspension

“I would like to offer my prayers and condolences to the family who lost a loved one and had several others injured in this deadly crash,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud the laser-focused work of our traffic division who worked tirelessly to build a case and ultimately make an arrest.”
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred shortly before 10pm Saturday (March 20) night in Madisonville.

At the request of the Madisonville Police Department, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Traffic Division was called in to investigate a traffic crash which occurred near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 22 and Garden Drive.

The specifics surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but the initial evidence indicates the crash occurred when a Ford F250 crossed the center line of Highway 22 and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died. Four other passengers of the vehicle were also transported to an area hospital, and one is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford F250 fled on foot. K-9 deputies were called to the scene in an attempt to locate that driver, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about this crash or the identity of the F-250 driver is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

The investigation remains open/active and no additional information will be provided at this time.

