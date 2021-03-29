expand
Ad Spot

March 29, 2021

St. Tammany Parish Coroner working to reduce infant deaths

By Special to the Item

Published 12:21 pm Monday, March 29, 2021
 Seven infants died in St. Tammany Parish last year, and five of them were attributed to unsafe sleeping conditions, so the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office is taking steps to prevent these deaths.
Working with the national Cribs for Kids organization, the Coroner’s Office now offers free training for parents, grandparents, caregivers and first responders. Upon completion of the 90-minute class, parents are given a free Pack ‘n Play bassinet, paid for with private donations.
“Many parents have never been given instruction in safe sleeping conditions for their infants,” Dr. Charles Preston said. “Our first responders frequently encounter families with unsafe sleeping quarters, and can refer families to us for training and their free crib.”
 Safe sleeping is as simple as ABC – Alone, on their Backs, and in a Crib.
“Sharing a bed with an infant may seem like a bonding time, but it’s actually very dangerous,” Preston said. “Cluttering cribs with toys and blankets can seem cute, but these objects pose very real hazards when children are sleeping.”
Preston said parents should not be fooled by the relatively small number of deaths.
 “Five sleep-related deaths may not seem like a lot, until it’s your child or a child you care about,” Preston said. “Most such deaths are easily prevented with proper sleeping situations and cribs, and we’re here to help. Our agency doesn’t just respond to deaths; we try to prevent deaths, too.”

More News

Rental assistance available for more Mississippians

PRCC rodeo hosts hometown event in Poplarville

Picayune tennis wins district championship

Master Gardeners: Quick methods for assessing viability of turf areas

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Rental assistance available for more Mississippians

News

Master Gardeners: Quick methods for assessing viability of turf areas

Health & Fitness

Health officials issue updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and worship services

News

PRCC Adult Ed grad sets path for herself

News

NASA provides $45 million boost to U.S. small businesses

News

Two from Fayette County arrested on child sex trafficking charges

News

Mendenhall man pleads guilty to converting Federal monies to his own se

News

Biloxi PD asks for help identifying boat burglary suspect

News

St. Tammany Parish Coroner working to reduce infant deaths

News

Wiggins woman arrested by Biloxi PD for false pretense

News

Today is March 29, 2021

Education

PRCC Distinguished College Administrator recognized by Phi Theta Kappa

News

MSU Extension Well Owner Network hosts workshops

News

Reeves announces Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen to Retire End of June

News

AG Fitch joins 14-state coalition to stop Biden’s attack on energy jobs

News

Mississippi Forestry Commission releases 2020 Forest Action Plan

News

AG Fitch announces sentencing in three child exploitation cases

News

Candidates for City Council Precinct 4 share stances

News

Candidates for Alderman share stances on city finances

News

Sales tax collections still climbing

Education

South Side Upper 3rd nine weeks Honor Roll 3rd – 6th Grade

Lifestyles

Out of a cage and into a home

News

Master Gardeners continue projects through pandemic