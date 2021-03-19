Southern Miss Athletics Set to Hold Super Saturday March 27

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss football Black and Gold Scrimmage, a baseball doubleheader with Louisiana Tech and three tennis matches sets the stage for Super Saturday on the Golden Eagle campus, March 27.

The day begins with the football scrimmage at The Rock at 9:30 a.m., in which the Golden Eagles will utilize a two-hour situational scrimmage.

Admission is free to the scrimmage and fans are asked to enter the grandstand on the West Side only. Parking will be open around the football stadium that day, while concessions will also be available in the stadium.

Fans can also use this time to buy or renew season tickets. Southern Miss Athletics ticket representatives will be available at gates 1 and 3 at The Rock to help with individual ticket needs for the 2021 home season.

Following the Black and Gold scrimmage, the women’s tennis team will play a pair of matches against Loyola (New Orleans) and Xavier (New Orleans) starting at 11 a.m., while the men’s tennis team plays Loyola (New Orleans) at 11 a.m. at the Southern Miss Tennis Complex as well.

Super Saturday ends with the Golden Eagle baseball team continuing Conference USA play with a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Pete Taylor Park.

The first 100 Student Eagle club members will receive a voucher for a free sausage biscuit redeemable at the concession stand at the football scrimmage and a ticket to the baseball doubleheader.

The Southern Miss Athletics Department reminds fans to continue to follow CDC guidelines and require masks while in transit at any of the facilities on campus as well as social distancing at each of the events.