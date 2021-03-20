expand
Ad Spot

March 20, 2021

Soccer to Face Troy Saturday

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State soccer team takes on Troy for their second to last home match of the spring slate on Saturday, with kick set for 3 p.m. at the MSU Soccer Field.

The Bulldogs (4-4-3) face the Trojans (4-9-1) after the Dawgs handed Arkansas State a 2-0 loss last weekend; the second clean sheet MSU has produced this season.

MSU looks to make it three straight wins for their spring season with a win over Troy on Saturday.

Mississippi State has two more goal-scorers on their list after the match with Arkansas State: Marcella Cash and Hannah Telleysh. Both scored their first career goals against the Red Wolves. Macey Hodge was particularly strong on defense for the Bulldogs while Maddy Anderson and Hannah Pimentel shared the netminding duties. Onyi Echeginicontinues to lead Mississippi State in goals, points, and shots with four goals so far this season on 27 shots.

The series with Troy leans in State’s favor at 2-0-1, with a 1-0-1 record in Starkville. The last meeting was September 16, 2011, where they tied at 1-1 in double overtime.

Troy has a young squad with 12 freshmen on the roster and only one senior. They are led by Melissa Kuya-Strobel and Kate Eubanks, who both have three goals to their name and a combined 25 shots. Alisa Detlefsen is their leading assister, dishing out three so far this season. Head coach Ged O’Connor is in his fourth season with the Trojans. Their spring slate is made up of just three matches overall, with the match against State being the third and final.

The match will be streamed on the SEC Network + platform, with commentary from Bart Gregory.

Admission is free to all home Mississippi State soccer matches. For more information on match day guidelines for fans, visit www.HailState.com/Gameday.

A full recap and box score will be posted to HailState.com after the conclusion of the match.

For more information on the Bulldog soccer program, search “HailStateSOC” on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

More News

Officer pleads with public to slow down, arrive alive

Soccer to Face Troy Saturday

5 myths about palliative medicine

Precinct 5 candidates share stances

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Precinct 5 candidates share stances

Galleries

Photo gallery: Construction on Pearl River Central multipurpose building ongoing

News

Community steps up to help man with high water bill due to suspected mischief

Lifestyles

Teens fundraise for teenager injured in accident

News

Silver alert, Pamela Ellis

News

Economic impact study might move lake project forward after 20 years

News

AG Fitch recovers nearly 500,000 PPE items from price gouger

News

Keep safety in mind during turkey season

News

Former Meridian police officer sentenced to federal prison

News

Silver alert for Tommy Gandy

News

Today is March 19, 2021

Education

School owners indicted for conspiracy, fraud, identity theft and money laundering

News

Board of Aldermen hear about park construction, church fire update

News

Quick thinking by responders saves life of unconscious man

News

Louisiana’s Troop L Troopers investigate two separate overnight fatal crashes

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces February transfer to the state

News

Today is March 18, 2021

Education

PRCC nursing students help give out COVID vaccines

News

Tornado watch issued for south Mississippi counties, including Pearl River

Education

All statewide assessments to be administered this school year

Health & Fitness

MSDH recognizes selected health care providers as COVID-19 centers of excellence

News

Supervisors still discussing county lake

News

Hot fire test set for Thursday at Stennis will put SLS engines through the paces

News

LaFontaine leaving county economic development for Hancock Port and Harbor