Soccer Takes Care of Memphis in 3-1 Derby Dub

OXFORD, Miss. – Haleigh Stackpole’s brace and a flurry of offense to start the second half helped Ole Miss soccer dominate Memphis, 3-1, in the 23rd iteration of the derby between the two sides Monday night at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

Stackpole scored twice in the span of just over five minutes to lift the Rebels (6-5, 4-4 SEC) past the Tigers (2-1, 1-0 AAC). Sadie Holland added another insurance goal in the 58th minute to push the lead to two. With the victory, the Rebels improved to 13-8-2 against rival Memphis.

Both teams were sliding around the slick surface in a very closely contested first half. Ole Miss put up a couple early shots on the attack, but Mo O’Connor and Molly Martin couldn’t get anything past Tiger keeper Elizabeth Moberg. Defensively, the Rebels held their own against Memphis, forcing the aggressive Tiger offense to adjust. Price Loposer and Lucy Green anchored the backline and helped Ashley Orkus thwart the attack.

Mere moments before the expiration of the opening stanza, the Tigers jumped ahead on a last-second goal from Mya Jones, with a just a couple of tenths of a second left on the clock.

The Rebels came out of the half with a chip on their shoulder. It only took them three minutes before Stackpole scored the equalizer, chopping to her left foot and striking the ball into the upper 90. Just over five minutes later the junior pounced again, netting her second goal on a free kick from the top of the box.

Not long after, Holland also contributed to the scoring, cleaning up O’Connor’s shot that careened off the post and tidily finishing into the open goal mouth.

With a two-goal lead and 30 minutes to play, the Rebels were able to hold off the Memphis attack as the Tigers looked to chip away at the lead. Orkus was strong in goal, making five saves in the match.

Ole Miss returns to action this weekend, taking on Georgia in a non-conference neutral site match in Montevallo, Alabama. The two SEC teams met in the fall, with the Rebels pulling out a 4-3 thriller in Oxford.

