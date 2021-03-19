Silver alert, Pamela Ellis

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Pamela Ellis of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in the 5000 block of Nantuckett Drive in Hinds County.

Pamela Ellis is believed to be in a dark blue KIA with tinted windows traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Pamela Ellis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Pamela Ellis, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.