March 19, 2021

Gandy

Silver alert for Tommy Gandy

By Special to the Item

Published 10:02 am Friday, March 19, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Tommy Gandy of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at about 10:00 am in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue in Hinds County.

He was last seen walking east on St. Charles Street, wearing blue jeans, a tan t-shirt, and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Tommy Gandy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tommy Gandy, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Today is March 19, 2021

