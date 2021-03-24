expand
March 24, 2021

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

By Special to the Item

Published 11:49 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the portion of state outside waters between Calliou Boca and the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island shall reopen to shrimping at 6:00 p.m. on March 26, 2021.

The closure area is defined as follows:

  • The eastern boundary line originates on the northwest shore of Caillou Boca at 29 degrees 02 minutes 46.00 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 50 minutes 27.00 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 28 degrees 59 minutes 30.00 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 51 minutes 57.00 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line originates at the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red buoy line at 29 degrees 22 minutes 14.93 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 22 minutes 58.92 degrees west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 18 minutes 33.89 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 26 minutes 16.05 seconds west longitude.

Click here or see above for a map of the closure area.

The following state outside waters will remain closed to shrimping until further notice:

  • The portion of state outside waters west of Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island to the western shoreline of Freshwater Bayou Canal.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the department has indicated that small white shrimp, which have over-wintered in these waters from January through the present time, have reached marketable sizes, and the closure is no longer necessary. Significant numbers of smaller size white shrimp still remain in state outside waters west of the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal, and these waters will remain closed to shrimping until further notice.  Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

Softball Takes Series Against Texas A&M in Game Three

