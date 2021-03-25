expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Lee

Sandra K Lee

By Staff Report

Published 11:49 am Thursday, March 25, 2021
March 19, 2021
Graveside Services for Sandra  K  Lee, age 72, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Santa Rosa, MS, she was a retired school teacher at Southside Lower Elementary School and a member of Flat Top Unity Baptist Church. Sandra enjoyed being with her family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton “Dolph” Adolph Kellar and Beulah Frierson Kellar; and her sister, Becky Kellar Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roland D. Lee; her children, Dwayne (Debbie) Lee and Rachel Lee; her grandchildren, Trey Lee and Brianna Bible; her great-grandchildren, Carsyn Faith Lee and Carter Dwayne Lee; her brothers, Don (Lisa) Kellar and Timmy (Jean) Kellar; her sister, Tammy (Pete) Kellar; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

Montenegro Two-Run Double Lifts Southern Miss over No. 23 Alabama

Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Top-Seed Michigan

Sandra K Lee

Penny Hoschar Serpas

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Mississippi Connects Virtual Summit helps teachers advance digital learning

News

Today is March 25, 2021

News

Former Oktibbeha County road department employee arrested for embezzlement

News

River flooding occurring, severe weather forecast for today

News

Spring Safety Campaign: Know your safe place

News

Joint drug trafficking arrest results in seizures

Education

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

News

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

News

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

News

Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

News

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

News

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

News

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

News

Today is March 24, 2021

Education

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

News

Mississippi woman killed in crash on Interstate 59

News

Spiritual leaders need to lead on gun violence, pastors say

Education

Poplarville’s school nurses have been integral in the pandemic

News

Picayune clean up coming soon

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing man

News

AG Fitch Announces $188.6 Million Settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation

News

South Side Upper third nine weeks honor roll, 2021