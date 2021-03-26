expand
March 26, 2021

sales on the rise: Bill Gibson at Gibson House Antiques greets customers Friday afternoon. Despite the stormy weather, business has been steady recently, he said. Cathy Cook | Picayune Item

Sales tax collections still climbing

By Staff Report

Published 4:25 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

December sales mark a high point in sales tax revenue collection for Poplarville and Picayune.

In March, Picayune received $436,218 in sales tax diversions, from sales tax collected in January. In the same month of 2020, Picayune received $375,520.

In March Poplarville received $82,667 in sales tax diversions for sales made in January. In the same month of 2020, Poplarville received $72,838 in sales tax diversions.

Across the state, cities in Mississippi received $37.7 million in diversions from sales tax revenue collected in January. This is up from $33.7 million in the same month of 2020.
Poplarville and Picayune saw higher diversions in February from holiday sales made in December.

In February, Picayune received $474,304 from sales made in December. This compares to $437,108 in the same month of the previous year.

In February, Poplarville received $91,691 in sales tax diversions from sales tax revenue collected in December. This compares to $87,919 in the same month of the previous year.
December’s sales tax revenue was also higher for cities across the state, which received $45.8 million in sales tax diversions in February for sales tax revenue collected in December.

