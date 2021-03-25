expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

River flooding occurring, severe weather forecast for today

By Special to the Item

Published 9:13 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued the following severe weather alert for all or part of Pearl River County for Thursday, March 25, 2021.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of southeast Louisiana and southwestern and coastal Mississippi. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. The following flood alerts have also been issued.

The Flood Warning continues for the West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill. * Until late Friday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, North Beech Road and Palestine Road in Picayune will be impassable. Several homes will be flooded in vicinity of the stream. Flooding threatens structures along MS Highway 43 near the bridge and fills culverts and ditches along bridge approach.

The Flood Warning continues for the East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar. * Until Friday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate flooding in areas near the stream in Picayune. Water will be in garages of several homes between MS Highway 43 and Beech Street bridge. Northwood Drive will be impassable with some homes flooded.

The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 15.6 feet Thursday evening and remain nearly steady for a day. The river will then continue to rise to 16.5 feet Tuesday evening March 30th. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.

The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet by Sunday March 28th. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. For more information visit the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/

More News

Montenegro Two-Run Double Lifts Southern Miss over No. 23 Alabama

Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Top-Seed Michigan

Sandra K Lee

Penny Hoschar Serpas

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Mississippi Connects Virtual Summit helps teachers advance digital learning

News

Today is March 25, 2021

News

Former Oktibbeha County road department employee arrested for embezzlement

News

River flooding occurring, severe weather forecast for today

News

Spring Safety Campaign: Know your safe place

News

Joint drug trafficking arrest results in seizures

Education

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

News

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

News

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

News

Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

News

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

News

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

News

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

News

Today is March 24, 2021

Education

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

News

Mississippi woman killed in crash on Interstate 59

News

Spiritual leaders need to lead on gun violence, pastors say

Education

Poplarville’s school nurses have been integral in the pandemic

News

Picayune clean up coming soon

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing man

News

AG Fitch Announces $188.6 Million Settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation

News

South Side Upper third nine weeks honor roll, 2021