River flooding occurring, severe weather forecast for today

The National Weather Service has issued the following severe weather alert for all or part of Pearl River County for Thursday, March 25, 2021.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of southeast Louisiana and southwestern and coastal Mississippi. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. The following flood alerts have also been issued.

The Flood Warning continues for the West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeill. * Until late Friday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, North Beech Road and Palestine Road in Picayune will be impassable. Several homes will be flooded in vicinity of the stream. Flooding threatens structures along MS Highway 43 near the bridge and fills culverts and ditches along bridge approach.

The Flood Warning continues for the East Hobolochitto Creek Near Caesar. * Until Friday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate flooding in areas near the stream in Picayune. Water will be in garages of several homes between MS Highway 43 and Beech Street bridge. Northwood Drive will be impassable with some homes flooded.

The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 15.6 feet Thursday evening and remain nearly steady for a day. The river will then continue to rise to 16.5 feet Tuesday evening March 30th. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.

The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet by Sunday March 28th. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. For more information visit the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/