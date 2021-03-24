expand
March 24, 2021

Munster

Rita Rose Najolia Munster

By Staff Report

Published 10:46 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021
March 16, 2021
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita  Rose Najolia Munster, age 100, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Chalmette, LA..

Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Chalmette, LA.

Burial will be in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of New Orleans, LA,  she was a homemaker and landlord in St. Bernard Parish, LA. Rita was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. She was also a member of several chapters of AARP.  Rita was a volunteer for Methodist Hospital, New Orleans, LA.  She was a master bridge player, and enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Rita will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominick Joseph Najolia and Josephine Doescher Najolia; her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, William M. Munster; her sisters and brothers, Anna N. Abadie, Dominick F. Najolia, Caroline N. Mistrot, Hazel N. DiLorenzo, and Joseph J. Najolia.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted children, Edward William (Judy) Munster, Cynthia A. Munster and Janis M. (Dr.Patrick) Eck; her grandchildren, Eric W. (Robin), Mark E. (Melissa) Munster, Terrance T. (Deb) Munster, Denise M. (Janie Ross) Hardy, Bryan J. Hardy, Jennifer Rose E. (Chad) Frederickson and Emily Theresa Eck; her great-grandchildren, Victoria Rose Munster, William Wyatt Munster, Marielle A. Munster, Maya C. Munster, Mae J. Munster, Emelia D. Munster, Shelby Rose O. (Daniel) Brockhoeft, Jordan A. Ohlsen, Kay G. Frederickson and Willaim A. Frederickson; her great-great-grandson, Brady T. Brockhoeft; her brother, Robert H. Najolia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Munster family would like to thank Jennifer Brown and Lisa Patrick for their help, love and support in caring for “Ms. Rita”; also Peyton and Tina of Encompass Hospice, during the last hours of her passing.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

