March 23, 2021

Carroll

Richard Leander Carroll

By Staff Report

Published 11:06 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

March 21, 2021

Richard Leander Carroll, age 71, of Carriere, MS, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ and again on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time.

Burial will be in Burgetown Cemetery McDonald Funeral Home under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Robert Keith Holston Jr. will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a retired welder. He was a member of Burgetown Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. In this life he loved dearly his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, his church family, most of all his LORD and SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST. He lived this life as a faithful yet, weary traveler who often said, “this world was not his home, he was just passing through.” Though it breaks our hearts to see him depart we know that it’s not really “goodbye” but “see you on the other side” and in faith we wait patiently for that blessed day when we will be together again.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leander Carroll and Dorline Miller Carroll; grandson, Brandon Marrero; sisters, Elaine Williams and Sandra Beretta; brothers, Don Carroll and Roger Carroll.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 wonderful years, Patsy R. Carroll; children, Priscilla (Matthew) Marrero, Dana Carroll, Patrick Carroll and Jo Ellen Smith; grandchildren, Colleen Carroll, Shelby Carroll, Patrick Carroll Jr.; brother, Ronald Carroll; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

