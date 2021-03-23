March 17, 2021

Randy Joseph Blank of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away at the age of 50 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

Randy was a lifelong resident of Pearl River County and a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed being a D.J., mining and attending Mardi Gras. Randy was a hard worker and active in the ARC of Pearl River County.

He is survived by his sons, Jacob Blank (Charles Verdun, Jr.) and Christopher Autry (Briana); daughters, Alysia Autry (Richard Byers) and Angela Creaghe; sisters, Louis Spiers, Mabel Alimia, Rene Broadway (Bobby), Katherine Newman (Richard) and Jennifer Blank (Kevin Danos); grandchildren, Joshua Autry and Arion Blank-Verdun.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rannie Blank and Hazel Blank.

No services.

