PRCC’sLandon Gartman earns 3rd MACCC honor

By Patrick Ochs

PRCC Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River right-hander Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise) is having quite the season for the No. 3 Wildcats. The Memphis signee picked up his third Mississippi Association Community Colleges Conference Pitcher of the Week honor on Tuesday, the league announced.

Gartman, who won the honor just last week, was dialed in against Gulf Coast last week. In 7 innings, Gartman struck out a career-high 11 batters while surrendering just one run on four hits and one walk. Gartman earned a no decision, but the Wildcats (15-5 overall; 5-3 MACCC) rallied late to win the game in the 10th.

Gartman is 3-0 on the year. In 25 innings, Gartman has struck out 31 against 20 hits and 10 walks. He boasts a 2.52 ERA.

By winning the MACCC award, Gartman is automatically nominated for the NJCAA award.

In addition of Gartman’s trifecta of awards, Tate Parker (Gulfport; West Harrison) has also picked up a MACCC weekly honor.

NEXT

The Wildcats hit the road Saturday for a league showdown at East Mississippi. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.