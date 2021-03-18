PRCC nursing students help give out COVID vaccines

Press release from PRCC Public Relations

Students in the Practical Nursing Program at Pearl River Community College are gaining valuable experience on the front line with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Nursing students have joined Hattiesburg Clinic in administering the vaccines.

“They contacted us in January and we started in February,” said Dr. Melissa Bryant, Director of Practical Nursing at PRCC. “They are enjoying it. They get valuable experience doing everything from the paper work to giving the injections. We will continue to do this into April.”

Dr. Bryant said she is proud of the students despite all the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.

“Hattiesburg Clinic has always been there to help our students gain clinical experience,” said Dr. Bryant.

“Students participating in the Covid vaccine clinic report feeling like they are a part of something bigger, something that benefits our entire society.”

Practical Nursing is a one-year program at PRCC.