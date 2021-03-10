expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Poplarville School District names Teacher, Administrator of the Year

By Cathy Cook

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Poplarville School District named its Teacher and Administrator of the Year during Monday’s meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Speech language pathologist Paula Sapp is the Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent Konya Miller said Sapp is “the kindest person in whatever situation she has to deal with you in,” and described her as someone who could calm the waters when the going gets rough.

Sapp’s coworkers described her as someone with genuine care for students at Poplarville Upper Elementary and as having a superior ability to connect with students, families and staff.

“I’m just very thankful to be able to work with professionals and with this district and to just give my heart to the teachers and students here,” said Sapp.

Director of Student Services Stachia Peterson is the Administrator of the Year.

Coworkers said Peterson’s knowledge of special education is expansive and she has a passion and drive to see each special needs student provided with opportunities and support. Peterson goes above and beyond to ensure documents are completed correctly and in a timely manner to ensure student services are uninterrupted, said Miller.

“I am very humbled. I work with some awesome people,” Peterson said.

In other business, the Poplarville School Board of Trustees:

—Approved the Mississippi Community Oriented Policing Services grant award of $10,000. The money is going toward the cost of a new vehicle for the district’s school resource officer. The resource officer travels between the schools in the district.

—Approved a contract with eRate Southern Light to provide Internet and connect to dark fiber infrastructure from 2021 to 2024 for $2,625 monthly.

—Approved updates to the Dance and Cheerleader Constitution.

The next Board meeting will be April 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the district’s central office.

More News

The lovely Louisiana Irises

Poplarville can’t find any runs in loss to Biloxi

Picayune softball defeats Pass Christian handily

No. 9 Pearl River comes alive to hand Hinds first loss

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Poplarville School District names Teacher, Administrator of the Year

News

State health officials reflect on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

MBI undercover human trafficking operation leads to arrests

Breaking News

Waveland P.D. investigating teen’s accidental shooting death

News

New nonprofit wants to give local kids a safe place and community support

Education

Pearl River honors students excel at conference

Health & Fitness

Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths, local schools report no new outbreaks

News

New playground equipment at Roseland Park Elementary

News

PRC School District employs app to help students

News

How the municipal elections will determine the next administrations

News

Poplarville eliminates obsolete ordinances, makes ordinances available online

News

Forum set for Poplarville candidates at City Park

Education

State Board of Education accepting public comments on planned change to school accountability system

Health & Fitness

MSDH expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Aldermen discuss vehicle repair and littering

Breaking News

Emergency personnel work two collisions near I-59 weigh station

News

Smith announces candidacy for mayor of Poplarville

Education

Page Adam, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Aldermen discuss repairs to North West Street

Breaking News

Council told new company coming to town to provide 100 jobs

News

Governor Tate Reeves removes mask order, allows businesses to open fully

News

Drive-thru vaccination site not on the horizon for Pearl River County

News

Locals will have two chances to dispose of hazardous waste in March

Education

Black history for youngsters