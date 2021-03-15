Poplarville church catches fire

A Poplarville church caught fire Sunday morning.

No one was injured in Sunday’s fire at the First United Pentecostal Church, located at 444 North Main Street, but the building is a total loss.

The Poplarville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 10:22 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Palmer. The fire was under control at 12:08 p.m.

There was a group of seven or eight people inside the church at the time of the fire, said Palmer. A passerby notified them of the smoke and fire at the rear of the building and everyone inside was able to evacuate safely prior to the fire getting out of control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Palmer.

“It’s a tragic loss for the community,” he said.