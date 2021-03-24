expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Sit Down: Jordan Belsome winds up to pitch during a recent game. Belsome finished with 19 strikeouts against Forrest County. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

Poplarville baseball bounces back with win over Forrest County

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

After losing to Forrest County 6-5 earlier in the week, Poplarville recovered and defeated the Aggies 4-1 in extra innings last Friday.

Jordan Belsome dominated on the mound once again, pitching 7 2/3 innings while striking out 19 Forrest County batters. However, the teams were tied after 7 innings until Quentin Baker served as Poplarville’s offensive catalyst and helped the Hornets score three runs in the top of the 11th inning.

The victory helped the Hornets split the series and move to 1-1 in district play.

Grinding out a win against such talented opposition is no easy feat, but it became more difficult within the past two weeks as the Hornets have dealt with injuries to multiple starters. However, the team’s next man up mentality means that even with the injuries a dip in form isn’t expected.

“That’s the thing now is even our guys that weren’t supposed to be in there are in there. They’re ready; they just have to get experience. We don’t go into the year expecting that everything is going to be perfect,” Head Coach Slade Jones said.

Splitting the series benefits the Hornets because it means they’re in the middle of the pack when it comes to chasing a playoff berth.

Jones knows the talented rosters his team will have to face, so starting 1-1 gives Poplarville the knowledge that they don’t need to back down from any opponent, even if the Hornets are shorthanded.

“We have to play to win every game. Anything can happen and we know that. We know it’s not going to be easy and not going to be perfect. It’s just about competing and our guys do a great job of that. They’ll compete no matter what until the final pitch, and that’s what it’ll take in this district,” Jones said.

More News

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

Poplarville baseball bounces back with win over Forrest County

Poplarville softball drops game to Greene County

EMCC splits with Holmes on the hardwood in Monday’s rubber matches

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

News

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

News

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

News

Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

News

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

News

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

News

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

News

Today is March 24, 2021

Education

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

News

Mississippi woman killed in crash on Interstate 59

News

Spiritual leaders need to lead on gun violence, pastors say

Education

Poplarville’s school nurses have been integral in the pandemic

News

Picayune clean up coming soon

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing man

News

AG Fitch Announces $188.6 Million Settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation

News

South Side Upper third nine weeks honor roll, 2021

News

Federal employee charged with unauthorized representation of claims against the government

News

Limpkins, noted for eating apple snails, seen in Louisiana

News

Today is March 23, 2021

News

Miss. Senators Warn of Negative Impact From Proposed Status Change to Hattiesburg

News

Worth One’s Salt: Researchers uncover more on the ancient Maya commodity

Honor Roll

South Side Lower Elementary 3rd nine weeks honor roll, 2020, 2021