expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Winding Up: Kylie Burnette prepares to throw a pitch during a recent Lady Maroon Tide game. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

Picayune softball drops game to Gulfport

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide fell 5-0 to the Gulfport Lady Admirals Tuesday evening in a non-district matchup.

Brooklyn Kellar and Sarah Stockstill were Picayune’s main weapons offensively with each player going 2-3 at the plate.

Ryleigh Craft pitched a complete game and finished with two strikeouts and a walk.

The loss was Picayune’s fourth in a row, but little steps are being made each game to get the team where it needs to be.

Head Coach Courtney Dickens has been tutoring her young team on some of the finer details of softball this season, and she saw progress in those areas against Gulfport.

“We’ve been talking about doing the little things that it takes to be successful, the little things good teams do. We didn’t win, but we did do well as far as doing those things I’ve been asking them to do. Our body language was better and our attitude was better,” Dickens said.

The rough start to the season has thrown the team’s youthful squad straight into the fire both in terms of competition and adversity.

Picayune’s youngsters will have to step up, and Dickens is confident they will due to her style of coaching.

“I coach them as if they were seniors because I don’t want to make excuses for them. At the same time, I don’t want them to get complacent, make excuses and not make themselves better. I talk to them all the time about practicing how you want to play. I have high expectations for them, but I know I have to have those expectations for them in order for them to get better,” Dickens said.

Stockstill has been a cornerstone of the Picayune program for years and has been a consistent threat at the plate for the Lady Maroon Tide this season.

Her veteran presence serves the team well given the overall inexperience of the squad and continuing the impressive performances will only increase Picayune’s chances of making the playoffs.

“I think she has the mindset of still wanting to make herself better and still have room for improvement. She works hard for me and does everything I ask her to do. I think she’s very self-disciplined and that’s what makes her a special player. She works hard even when she doesn’t have a coach standing over her,” Dickens said.

Next up for Picayune is a home matchup against Bay High March 18.

The two teams met earlier in the season with Bay pulling out an 8-6 win, so the Lady Maroon Tide will be fighting for a different result this time around.

“If we clean our defense up and hit like we did last time, I think we will beat them. They’re scrappy. They do like to lay some bunts down and do that a good amount, so we have to be ready for small ball. They’re good competition for us and I’m looking forward to playing them to see how we do now,” Dickens said.

More News

Board of Aldermen hear about park construction, church fire update

Quick thinking by responders saves life of unconscious man

Louisiana’s Troop L Troopers investigate two separate overnight fatal crashes

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces February transfer to the state

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Board of Aldermen hear about park construction, church fire update

News

Quick thinking by responders saves life of unconscious man

News

Louisiana’s Troop L Troopers investigate two separate overnight fatal crashes

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces February transfer to the state

News

Today is March 18, 2021

Education

PRCC nursing students help give out COVID vaccines

News

Tornado watch issued for south Mississippi counties, including Pearl River

Education

All statewide assessments to be administered this school year

Health & Fitness

MSDH recognizes selected health care providers as COVID-19 centers of excellence

News

Supervisors still discussing county lake

News

Hot fire test set for Thursday at Stennis will put SLS engines through the paces

News

LaFontaine leaving county economic development for Hancock Port and Harbor

News

Today is March 17, 2021

News

Poplarville City Hall to reopen in April

Education

PRC School Board hears about new alert system

News

Donations start flowing for new playground at Friendship Park

News

Perkinston man now arrested in fatal shooting of Lt. Boutte

News

Today is March 16

News

Georgia couple arrested in Biloxi

News

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, over 11,000 vaccinated in Pearl River County

News

Poplarville church catches fire

News

VVA Applauds the Passage of NDAA and Tester/Harder Amendment; Urges Trump to Sign This Legislation Immediately

News

Laplace Man Killed in St. Helena Parish Crash

News

Today is: March 15, also known as the Ides of March