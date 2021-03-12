expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Picayune archery on a hot streak

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Friday, March 12, 2021

Picayune’s archery team has been on a roll recently with wins over Harrison Central and Stone County during the last week and a half.

The first victory came over Harrison Central last week with Picayune dominating that match by scoring 3122 to Harrison Central’s 2420. Then on Tuesday Picayune took on Stone County in a much tighter matchup, but the Maroon Tide pulled out the close victory 3146-3140.

Head Coach Brian Edwards said this season has been about advancing and honing his archers’ skills.

There are several youngsters in the squad who are new to the sport, so Edwards is making sure to extensively educate those athletes given the possibility of shooters missing meets because of quarantine protocols.

“We’re kind of up and down. If we can get 12 of them shooting their best scores I think we have a chance to compete at state, but we still have a lot of improving to do.

I’m really proud of our performance (against Stone) because we were a little short handed. Each week you may have one person out for quarantine and it could be one of your better shooters, so we’re still looking for consistency,” Edwards said.

Edwards said a big positive of this season so far has been some of his athletes stepping up and becoming the best shooters in the group.

Seventh grader Kayden Martin has impressed Edwards, meanwhile senior Greg Sandifer has constantly improved his performances. Sandifer shot a personal best 286 against Stone County. Now it’s just a matter of getting other shooters to have the same mentality and skill.

Building consistency comes down to one part technique, one part mental toughness.

There’s plenty of pressure on the athletes when they step up to shoot, so making sure they don’t crack under that pressure while maintaining proper technique is paramount if the team wants to continue getting better.

The South State competition will take place in just two weeks, so Edwards and his archers are running out of time before they’ll be competing for spots at state.

“Sometimes it’s a mental thing. Like when you have a bad shot, I always tell them, ‘What’s your next shot after a bad shot?’ It’s no different than any other sport. That’s where they really, mentally, have to step up and put the last shot out of their mind and focus on the next one. For the most part our kids do that. We’ve seen improvement in that part of the game and it shows in our scores,” Edwards said.

More News

PRC wins extra inning game against Petal

Williams Strikes Out 10 In Shutout Victory Over Memphis

Picayune archery on a hot streak

No. 2 Mississippi State Baseball Extends Shutout Streak to Three Games with 4-0 Victory over Louisiana Lafayette

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Numerous fires keeping volunteer departments busy

News

Picayune’s Precinct I candidates share stances

Education

Mississippi students surpass the national graduation rate

Health & Fitness

Highland staff reflect on year of pandemic

Education

Poplarville Middle students still on track with testing goals

News

Millage increase to repair roads still on table for Supervisors

News

Auditor’s Office makes two arrests in North Mississippi

Education

Energy, agriculture entrepreneurs invited to vie for $25K in grants

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice

Education

Poplarville School District names Teacher, Administrator of the Year

News

State health officials reflect on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

MBI undercover human trafficking operation leads to arrests

Breaking News

Waveland P.D. investigating teen’s accidental shooting death

News

New nonprofit wants to give local kids a safe place and community support

Education

Pearl River honors students excel at conference

Health & Fitness

Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths, local schools report no new outbreaks

News

New playground equipment at Roseland Park Elementary

News

PRC School District employs app to help students

News

How the municipal elections will determine the next administrations

News

Poplarville eliminates obsolete ordinances, makes ordinances available online

News

Forum set for Poplarville candidates at City Park

Education

State Board of Education accepting public comments on planned change to school accountability system

Health & Fitness

MSDH expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Aldermen discuss vehicle repair and littering