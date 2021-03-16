Perkinston man now arrested in fatal shooting of Lt. Boutte

Jackson, – Joseph Michael Rohrbacker was arrested and charged with Capital Murder Tuesday in connection with an incident that happened on February 1, 2021, in the 30000 block of Earl C. Ladner Road in Hancock County that led to the death of Lt. Michael Boutte.

On February 1, 2021, deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to Earl C. Ladner Road for a welfare concern. Upon arrival, deputies encountered gunfire from the suspect. In the gunfire exchange, both Hancock County Deputy Lieutenant Michael Boutte and the suspect sustained gunshot wounds. Lieutenant Boutte ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Rohrbacker has been receiving treatment for his injuries in Louisiana since the incident occurred.

On March 16, 2021, at approximately 9:00 am, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation special agents, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police, arrested 30 year old Rohrbacker without incident. Rohrbacker has been charged with Capital Murder and is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.