Pearl River volleyball splits Saturday doubleheader

BAY MINETTE, Ala. — Pearl River had its ups and downs on Saturday losing to Pensacola State College 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-13) and beating Coastal Alabama – East 3-1 (27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23)

MATCH ONE

Pearl River (11-8 overall) took on Pensacola State (7-6) in the first match of the day. The Pirates started off hot in set one scoring the first five points of the contest to take an early 5-0 lead.

The Wildcats got on the board to cut the deficit to four, but Pensacola State scored three more points to force a Pearl River timeout.

Pearl River fought back to decrease the lead to four points at 10-6, but the Pirates continued to put pressure on the Wildcats taking set one 25-12.

Set two started off with each team trading blows before Pensacola State stretched their lead out to five at 15-10.

PRCC cut the lead to just four points at 17-13 after an Amy Wright (Palm Bay, Fla.; Melbourne Central Catholic) dig set up a point.

Pensacola State went on to claim set two, 25-19.

In set three, the Pirates again claimed the first points of the match going ahead 4-0.

The Wildcats lowered the lead to two points at 5-3 courtesy of a Leighton Willoughby (Brandon; Northwest Rankin) kill.

Pensacola State closed out set three on an 8-2 run to win the set and match by a score of 25-13.

MATCH TWO

Back-and-forth was the theme of the second match of the day against Coastal Alabama-East (4-16).

Neither team was able to build a large lead with the Wildcats taking the largest lead of the set at 14-10. CAE cut the lead down to just one at 15-14, but Diamond Jones (Gonzales, La.; East Ascension) quickly added another Wildcat point on a kill to make it 16-14.

The teams tied the score four times after that as they traded blows.

An ace by Willoughby helped PRCC claim set one, 27-25.

Neither team could take a large lead in the second set. The largest lead of the contest by the Warhawks was four points when they took a 10-6 lead early in the set.

The Wildcats rallied back to tie the game at 11-11 later in the set thanks to a Jones kill.

The teams again traded points, but two straight aces by Leah Draine (Mobile, Ala.; Mattie T. Blount) gave PRCC a two point lead, 20-18.

Pearl River claimed the second set 25-21.

PRCC had the early advantage over the Warhawks leading 4-1. CAE stormed back to take a 11-7 lead.

The Wildcats battled hard in the competitive set, but Coastal Alabama-East claimed set three, 25-23.

The fourth set started much like the other three before Pearl River took five straight points from the Warhawks to go ahead 10-7.

PRCC continued to apply pressure on CAE eventually taking its largest lead of the set at 23-15.

The Warhawks fought back to make the deficit just one point at 24-23, but a Jones tip claimed the set and the match for the Wildcats, 25-23.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will go on the road Tuesday to take on Itawamba. First serve will be at 5 p.m.