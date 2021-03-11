expand
March 11, 2021

Pearl River stumbles at Pensacola State

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Pearl River volleyball team dropped a hard-fought match against Pensacola State on Tuesday, losing 3-0 (25-15, 28-26, 25-17).

SET ONE 

Pensacola State (5-5 overall) took an early first set lead over Pearl River (8-6) at 5-2. The Pirates kept their foot on the gas, extending their lead to six points late in the set at 15-9. The Wildcats battled back to chop the lead in half at three points, 16-13. Pensacola State closed set one on a 9-1 run to win it, 25-14.

SET TWO

The Wildcats took the first two points of the second set before the Pirates rattled off eight consecutive points to take an 8-2 advantage. Pearl River battled back but still trailed Pensacola State by three points, 14-11. The Wildcats clawed back and forced a Pirate timeout by going on a 6-0 run to take the lead, 17-14. PRCC extended its lead to six points at 21-15, but a rally from Pensacola State tied the set at 24 each. The two teams went back-and-forth, but the Pirates took the second set, 28-26.

SET THREE 

Pensacola State built an early 9-3 lead in the third set. The Wildcats sliced into the lead later in the set lowering it to four points at 13-9. Pensacola State went on to take the third set and the match, 25-17.

UP NEXT 

The Wildcats will return to Shivers Gymnasium on Thursday to host Itawamba. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and will be streamed at PRCCMedia.com/Gold. Pearl River’s final home match is Friday against Judson College. The match, which will include a Sophomore Night celebration, is set for a 5 p.m. start.

