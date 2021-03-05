expand
March 5, 2021

Pearl River softball sweeps East Central

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Friday, March 5, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team continued its winning ways Wednesday afternoon when it swept East Central at Wildcat Stadium 5-3 and 8-3.

“I’m just really proud of how our girls are playing right now,” head coach Christie Meeks said. “Game one and game two they just brought it.”

The sweep gave the Wildcats six wins in a row.

GAME 1: Pearl River 5, East Central 3

The Wildcats struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Aunie Rethmeyer (Belle Chasse, La.; Belle Chasse) hit an RBI triple to right field to plate a run for the Wildcats (11-3 overall, 4-0 MACCC).

PRCC added to its lead in the bottom of the third when McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central) hit an RBI double to make it 2-0. Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones) singled in a run and then Abigail Thexton (Sumrall) tacked on another run with a ground out, extending PRCC’s lead to 4-0.

East Central (3-9, 2-2) responded in the top of the fourth with two solo shots to make it 4-2 and then cut into the lead again in the top of the sixth with another solo homer to cut it to a one run game.

The Wildcats answered back in the bottom of the sixth plating a much needed insurance run when Thexton hit a solo bomb of her own to make it a 5-3.

“Abigail did a fantastic job there,” Meeks said. “Her first at-bat she was up and down but when she hit that home run she showed a lot of confidence.”

Runnels led the Wildcats in hits with three while Thexton led the team in RBIs with two.

Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) picked up the win for the Wildcats and was phenomenal in the circle, going all seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out 11 and walking one.

“I thought my riseball and curveball worked really well today,” Embry said. “I was able to really work well with those pitches.”

GAME 2: Pearl River 8, East Central 3

The Wildcats once again got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning when Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison) hit an RBI single to right field to make it a 1-0 game. Holder followed that up with an RBI single in the bottom of the second to make it 2-0.

East Central responded by taking the lead in the top of the third when it plated three runs. Runnels tied things up in the bottom of the third when she hit a solo shot.

Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County) gave the Wildcats the lead in the bottom of the fourth when she hit a three-run bomb to make it 6-3 Wildcats. Holder slammed the door shut on the Warriors in the top of the sixth inning when she hit a two-run homer to make it 8-3 and put the game out of reach.

“I honestly thought game two was a complete team win for us,” Meeks said. “Our pitching staff did a great job and we performed well at the plate.”

Holder led the Wildcats in hits with three and tied with Passeau for the lead in RBIs with three as well.

Embry once again picked up the win for the Wildcats pitching 4 1/3 innings, allowing two walks and no hits or runs while striking out five.

Danielle Lalonde (Cecilia, La.) started the game for the Wildcats pitching 2 2/3 innings and striking out one.

UP NEXT 

The Wildcats return to action next Wednesday when they travel to Perkinston to take on arch rival Gulf Coast in a double header. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

HOW TO TUNE IN 

Pearl River is streaming all of its home events at PRCCMedia.com. Most events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.

