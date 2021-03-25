expand
March 25, 2021

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department arrests several for drug related violations

By Staff Report

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

Several people were recently arrested for drug related offenses by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 9, investigators with the Pearl River county Sheriff’s Department assisted investigators with the Picayune Police Department in a case that brought them to the 900 block of Cooper Road. When they knocked on the door of an apartment in that area, 22-year-old Stacey D. Davis of 3 Joyce Lumpkin Rd., answered the door, Sheriff David Allison said.

While speaking with her about an unrelated case, they noticed evidence that a controlled substance could be in the home, leading to a search warrant being obtained.

While waiting for the search warrant, 34-year-old Randy Eugene Bassett of 1216 Crestwood Dr., was found in the apartment and detained.

During the search, the investigators found heroin and methamphetamine along with some drug paraphernalia, leading both suspects to be arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, Allison said.

Several days later on March 12, investigators with the Sheriff’s Department assisted Picayune Police Department investigators in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a drug related crime. One suspect was found near Woodland Road and West Union Road, 55-year-old Stanley Harold Johnson of 6066 E. Holmes St., Bay St. Louis. While the officers were detaining Johnson, 42-year-old Robert Joseph Ellermann of 8939 Wateka Dr., Houston, Texas arrived on scene. When the officers attempted to arrest Ellermann on a warrant with the Picayune Police Department, he fled into a nearby wooded area and dropped a bag of methamphetamine. Once he was taken into custody the methamphetamine was recovered and Ellermann was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, resisting arrest by fleeing and tampering with physical evidence. Johnson was arrested for four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute by the Picayune Police Department, Allison said.

On March 16, investigators and deputies with the department’s criminal division attempted to locate Richard “Ricky” L. Sampson, 31, of 722 East Third St., for an outstanding warrant out of Livingston Parish for his alleged involvement in a motor vehicle theft in that jurisdiction, Allison said.

Patrol deputies conducted a stop on a vehicle near Lumpkin Road and West Union Road and found Sampson was the passenger. After he was arrested for the warrant, continued investigation led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle, which was returned to the rightful owner, Allison said.

The next day on March 17, investigators went to a home located at 75 Sid Juan Smith Rd., Poplarville to locate 42-year-old Wallace O. Stogner, who lives at that address.

When they knocked on the door to announce their presence, the investigators heard Stogner say that he refused to come out before barricading himself inside, Allison said. During the ensuing standoff, Stogner claimed he had a gun and would shoot. However, after several minutes, Stogner gave himself up to the investigators. In the search of the home, the investigators found marijuana, a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, equipment used in the resale of controlled substances and a firearm, Allison said.

Stogner was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and for parole violation. Allison said the substance suspected to be methamphetamine was sent off for analysis and if it turns out to be the controlled substance he will be arrested for that offense as well.

