Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice in Carriere, for anyone on Lee St., Smith St., Harrison St., and surrounding area who were without water on March 9, 2021 due to a broken water line.

Those resident should boil water from the tap for 1 minute before drinking.

Samples will be taken and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health. When we results are received the agency will lift the boil water notice. Questions can be directed to the office Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 601-798-3103.