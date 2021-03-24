Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a boil water notice in Carriere, Miss. for anyone on the lower end of John Amacker Rd., Alison Lane and surrounding area who were without water on March 23, 2021 due to a broken main line.

Boil your water for 1 minute before drinking.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our customers . if you have any questions please call the office Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 601-798-3103.