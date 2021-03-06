expand
Ad Spot

March 6, 2021

Outstanding Care

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

A pair of caregivers at The Pines are beloved by residents for their commitment of going above and beyond their job description. Such acts of kindness range from taking a resident to a restaurant for the first time in her life to helping a resident reconnect with her family.

CNAs and field supervisors Delisa Carter and Kenyata Murphy have a lot of fans at The Pines. When Carter walks through the apartment complex’s courtyard, everyone seems to know her name.

Carter and Murphy both provide caregiving services to residents at The Pines, but residents say they go above and beyond the job description.

Carter has been working as a caregiver at The Pines for 15 years, while Murphy has been there seven years.

“I just love helping people,” said Carter.

Murphy is a Picayune native who got her start in the caregiving field when she took care of her grandmother.

“I took care of her when I was young, and then others in my neighborhood,” she said.

Residents often share things with caregivers that they might not even tell family members, said Murphy. The pair try to support residents beyond their caregiving duties. They take residents out to eat at restaurants, one of whom was in her 80s and had never been to a restaurant before, and organize fun activities like secret Santa.

“Delisa is the most genuine and giving person I have ever met in my life,” said Lynette Penning, a Pines resident. “If there’s anybody that needs help, she will do whatever necessary to try to help them.”

Penning said she is not one of Carter’s clients, but has become one of her friends. Carter gathers food and toiletries to bring to donation points when hurricanes strike, she takes Penning to lunch and if she has extra food, she’ll drop it off, said Penning.

“Anybody that needs anything, Delisa’s the first to step up. Everybody loves her,” said Penning.

Joyce Kliebert has been a resident at the Pines for seven years, and said Carter and Murphy both step up to help residents, whether they’re clients or not. Kliebert said she’s seen the pair stay after hours to help people. Before the pandemic, the pair put together parties to give the residents something to enjoy. They also give residents rides to and from the hospital.

“I’ve been watching them both for six years now, so I just couldn’t believe they were doing some of the things for people here that you know normal people wouldn’t take the time to help anybody,” said Kliebert.

Three years ago Kliebert was looking for her grandson, who she hadn’t seen for six years. She asked Carter to help her find him. By the next day, Carter had found him online and the pair were able to reconnect on the phone. Kliebert also hadn’t seen her daughter in a decade, that is until Carter contacted her.

“She came to visit because of Delisa.”

Carter has helped Theresa Teaff pay her electricity bill, and brought her food and toiletries.

“I didn’t ask her. She doesn’t want anything in return. She is what I’d say is God’s arm.”

While the job description includes caring for clients and involves long work weeks, the pair do a lot outside of their job description, offering support to residents who do not always have family to support them.

 

 

More News

No. 7 Pearl River leaves little doubt in Top 10 sweep

What is the answer to the state of things

TAF Coaches Caravan Goes Online, Live on March 10

PRC School District employs app to help students

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

PRC School District employs app to help students

News

How the municipal elections will determine the next administrations

News

Poplarville eliminates obsolete ordinances, makes ordinances available online

News

Forum set for Poplarville candidates at City Park

Education

State Board of Education accepting public comments on planned change to school accountability system

Health & Fitness

MSDH expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Aldermen discuss vehicle repair and littering

Breaking News

Emergency personnel work two collisions near I-59 weigh station

News

Smith announces candidacy for mayor of Poplarville

Education

Page Adam, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Aldermen discuss repairs to North West Street

Breaking News

Council told new company coming to town to provide 100 jobs

News

Governor Tate Reeves removes mask order, allows businesses to open fully

News

Drive-thru vaccination site not on the horizon for Pearl River County

News

Locals will have two chances to dispose of hazardous waste in March

Education

Black history for youngsters

News

Sho-Nuff reopens in new location

News

Two of three Picayune mayoral candidates speak with Item

News

Income tax bill goes to Senate

News

Sheriff’s investigators arrest several for drug violations

News

Road signs are disappearing in north end of county

Galleries

Photo gallery: Progress on Poplarville stage

News

Four southwest Mississippi men sentenced for violating federal wildlife laws

News

Board considers personnel needed to increase roads paved