expand
Ad Spot

March 20, 2021

Ole Miss’ Beasley, Lucas Honored as Coaches of the Year

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss rifle’s Marsha Beasley and Jean-Pierre Lucas were named Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year by the College Rifle Coaches Association on Friday.

 

It is the second CRCA Coach of the Year honor for Beasley, who was also recognized by the coaches’ association in 2017-18. This season, Beasley was also recognized as the Great America Rifle Conference Coach of the Year after the Rebels earned a share of the GARC regular season title.

 

For Lucas, it’s his first CRCA Assistant Coach of the Year honor. In four seasons with Ole Miss, Lucas has been named GARC Assistant Coach of the Year three times, including this season.

 

The coaching duo helped the Rebels shock the nation this season, as they not only qualified for the NCAA Rifle Championship for the first time in 15 years but notched a third place overall finish at the event. Under Beasley and Lucas’ guidance, Ole Miss made a remarkable 39.4-point improvement from last season’s average (4668.7), raising it to a mark of 4708.1.

 

Beasley and Lucas helped four individuals earn a combined eight All-American honors and eight Rebels earn a combined 16 conference honors. Ole Miss also completely rewrote the record books this season, setting program records in aggregate team score (4734), air rifle team score (2383) and a smallbore team score that also was an NCAA Record (2361).

 

With one of the country’s most decorated coaching staff, Ole Miss rifle is well on its way to becoming a national powerhouse.

For more information on Ole Miss rifle, follow the Rebels on Facebook (OleMissRifle), Twitter (@OleMissRifle), Instagram (@OleMissRifle) and at OleMissSports.com.

 

More News

Ole Miss’ Beasley, Lucas Honored as Coaches of the Year

Officer pleads with public to slow down, arrive alive

Soccer to Face Troy Saturday

5 myths about palliative medicine

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Precinct 5 candidates share stances

Galleries

Photo gallery: Construction on Pearl River Central multipurpose building ongoing

News

Community steps up to help man with high water bill due to suspected mischief

Lifestyles

Teens fundraise for teenager injured in accident

News

Silver alert, Pamela Ellis

News

Economic impact study might move lake project forward after 20 years

News

AG Fitch recovers nearly 500,000 PPE items from price gouger

News

Keep safety in mind during turkey season

News

Former Meridian police officer sentenced to federal prison

News

Silver alert for Tommy Gandy

News

Today is March 19, 2021

Education

School owners indicted for conspiracy, fraud, identity theft and money laundering

News

Board of Aldermen hear about park construction, church fire update

News

Quick thinking by responders saves life of unconscious man

News

Louisiana’s Troop L Troopers investigate two separate overnight fatal crashes

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces February transfer to the state

News

Today is March 18, 2021

Education

PRCC nursing students help give out COVID vaccines

News

Tornado watch issued for south Mississippi counties, including Pearl River

Education

All statewide assessments to be administered this school year

Health & Fitness

MSDH recognizes selected health care providers as COVID-19 centers of excellence

News

Supervisors still discussing county lake

News

Hot fire test set for Thursday at Stennis will put SLS engines through the paces

News

LaFontaine leaving county economic development for Hancock Port and Harbor