March 12, 2021

Numerous fires keeping volunteer departments busy

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Friday, March 12, 2021

Pearl River County’s volunteer fire departments have been busy this week, with four structure fires and multiple woods fires.

There were three structure fires on Sunday and one Wednesday. No injuries were reported in any of the fires, said County Fire Marshall Jonathan Head.

Early Sunday morning, there was a structure fire at 2 James Simmons Road in the McNeill area. The structure was occupied at the time and the cause has been determined as electrical, said Head.

Sunday afternoon a structure fire occurred at 25 Randolph Burge Road, another occupied residence. The cause also appears to be electrical, said Head. The structure was a total loss.

A structure fire also occurred at 46 Darby Lane on Sunday afternoon. Two vehicles near the structure also burned. The cause of that fire is still under investigation. The structure was a total loss.

Early Wednesday morning, a structure fire occurred at 61 Matthews Road in Carriere. The cause of that fire is still under investigation. The structure was a total loss.

“All the fire departments that have responded to all of the fires were able to quickly respond and bring them under control,” said Head.

There have also been several woods fires throughout the county, as people try to burn piles to clean up before the spring, Head said. It is normally a busy time of year for fire departments but four structure fires in four days is a lot of fires in a short amount of time, he said.

