March 6, 2021

No. 8 Pearl River basketball pulls away late from Co-Lin

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

WESSON, Miss. — The No. 8 Pearl River basketball team grinded out a hard fought win Thursday night on the road when it defeated Copiah-Lincoln 77-65.

The win came after a dominant second half performance by the Wildcats.

“That was a good win,” Wildcat head coach Chris Oney said. “Co-Lin is a solid team and Coach (Kenny) Bizot is doing a good job there. We just went out and took care of business and finished.”

HOLDING THEIR OWN 

The Wildcats (7-1 overall; 7-1 MACCC) got off to a slow start in the first half of the contest, trailing for most of it. Fortunately for the Wildcats great play from Jaronn Wilkens (Biloxi) kept the Wildcats in play.

“Jaronn played like the warrior that he is,” Oney said. “He was able to take advantage of some matchups and have a big game.”

The Wildcats went into the half trailing 40-36 against the Wolves (3-8, 2-8).

While the Wildcats were in unfamiliar territory with a deficit at the half, Oney felt confident that they would surge in the second.

“We really didn’t go in there and tell them a whole lot because the shots they were taking were shots that we could live with,” Oney said. “They just weren’t going in. Not to mention that we were hitting a lot of 3s.”

TAKING CONTROL 

The second half saw the reigning Region XXIII champs flex their muscles and take the game over. PRCC roared back going on a 27-10 run in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

“I really think in the second half we put it all together and the kids executed. I think that second half run was a combination of Jaronn, Earl (Smith) and Cam (Brown) going out there and making plays.”

LEADING THE WAY 

Wilkens led the Wildcats in points with 24 while Smith (Jackson; Lanier) finished second with 18.

Additionally both Brown (Hattiesburg) and Joe Cooper (Olive Branch) scored double digits for the Wildcats, netting 12 each.

NEXT UP

The Wildcats return to Marvin R. White Coliseum Monday when they host Hinds. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most games will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store. Home games will also be broadcast on WRJWRadio.com.

