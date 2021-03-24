expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

No. 3 Gymnastics Earns Top Seed in Salt Lake City Regional

By Special to the Item

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

BATON ROUGE – The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team has been selected as the top seed in the Salt Lake City Regional and will compete for a spot in the 2021 NCAA Gymnastics Championships April 2-3, the NCAA announced Monday.

“We are really thankful to the SEC for the phenomenal job they have done to get us to this point given the circumstances surrounding this season,” head coach Jay Clark said. “They have been proactive and we would not be here without their leadership.

“it has been a great year for us so far and we go into postseason as a top-four team. Any time you can be a one seed is a great thing from a perception and confidence standpoint. We are excited to continue training and compete for a spot at NCAA Championships.”

The Salt Lake City Regional will be hosted at the Maverik Center by the University of Utah as one of four regional meets held nationally. It will feature No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Arizona State, No. 14 Kentucky, Boise State, Southern Utah, Utah State, Temple and Arizona.

LSU’s will compete in session two of the second round against Kentucky, Utah State and the winner of Temple and Arizona. The meet will be at 8 p.m. CT on April 2.

As the No. 1 seed in the regional, LSU will begin the meet on beam. If the Tigers finish first in the meet they will start the regional final on vault and if they finish second they will open on floor.

The top two teams from each second round session will advance to the Regional Final at 8 p.m. on April 3. The top two teams will advance to NCAA Championships April 16-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

All sessions of the Sale Lake City Regional will be streamed live on ESPN3.com.

The NCAA Regional berth marks the 38th overall and 36th straight for the program. LSU owns 30 NCAA Championships appearances and 13 NCAA Regional championships, including seven straight.

Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host) 
Florida
Minnesota
Denver
Illinois
*Georgia
Oregon State
Central Michigan
NC State
Western Michigan

Morgantown Regional (West Virginia University, host) 
Teams
Michigan
Cal
Brigham Young
UCLA
Ohio State
Towson
Kent State
Penn State
*West Virginia

Salt Lake City Regional (University of Utah, host) 
LSU
*Utah
Arizona Sate
Kentucky
Boise State
Southern Utah
Utah State
Temple
Arizona

Tuscaloosa Regional (University of Alabama, host) 

Oklahoma
*Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Iowa
Iowa State
Missouri
Eastern Michigan
Maryland

More News

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

Poplarville baseball bounces back with win over Forrest County

Poplarville softball drops game to Greene County

EMCC splits with Holmes on the hardwood in Monday’s rubber matches

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

News

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

News

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

News

Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

News

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

News

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

News

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

News

Today is March 24, 2021

Education

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

News

Mississippi woman killed in crash on Interstate 59

News

Spiritual leaders need to lead on gun violence, pastors say

Education

Poplarville’s school nurses have been integral in the pandemic

News

Picayune clean up coming soon

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing man

News

AG Fitch Announces $188.6 Million Settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation

News

South Side Upper third nine weeks honor roll, 2021

News

Federal employee charged with unauthorized representation of claims against the government

News

Limpkins, noted for eating apple snails, seen in Louisiana

News

Today is March 23, 2021

News

Miss. Senators Warn of Negative Impact From Proposed Status Change to Hattiesburg

News

Worth One’s Salt: Researchers uncover more on the ancient Maya commodity

Honor Roll

South Side Lower Elementary 3rd nine weeks honor roll, 2020, 2021