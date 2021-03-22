Nancy Kay Smith

March 18, 2021

Nancy Collums Smith of Picayune, Mississippi passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Nancy was a resident of Pearl River County since 1972 and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She was a retired LPN and an avid writer. She was passionate about writing poetry and had publications of her work. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother that loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Smith; sons, Alan Smith, Scotty Smith, Shane Smith and Clay Smith; sister, Patricia Collums; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, L.C. and Earline Collums; brother, Tony Collums; and sisters, Jeanie Collums, Becky Collums and Donna Collums; two great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held by family at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.