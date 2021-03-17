MSDH recognizes selected health care providers as COVID-19 centers of excellence

Press release from the Mississippi State Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has designated the following health care providers as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence for their commitment to COVID-19 response in their communities:

Anderson Family Medical Center, AirPark

Anderson Family Medical Center, Enterprise

Anderson Regional Medical Center Vaccine Clinic

Baptist Memorial Health Care Attala

Baptist Memorial Health Care Booneville

Baptist Memorial Health Care Calhoun

Baptist Memorial Health Care De Soto

Baptist Memorial Health Care Golden Triangle

Baptist Memorial Health Care Leake

Baptist Memorial Health Care North Mississippi (Oxford)

Baptist Memorial Health Care Union County (New Albany)

Baptist Memorial Health Care Yazoo

Covington County Hospital

Delta Health System

Field Health System

George County Hospital

Greenwood Leflore Hospital

King’s Daughters Medical Center

Lackey Memorial Hospital

Lawrence County Hospital

Magnolia Regional Health Center

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

North Mississippi Health Services

Rush Health System: Clark Medical Clinic

Rush Health System: EC HealthNet

Rush Health System: Family Medical Group of Union

Rush Health System: Medical Group of Quitman

Simpson General Hospital

Singing River Health System

South Central Regional Hospital

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

University of Mississippi Medical Center

To be designated as a Center of Excellence, a health care provider must agree to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members of their communities; serve as a referral location for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment (a therapeutic infusion to reduce the severity of the disease); and address disparities in vaccination access in their communities.

“We are incredibly proud that these health systems have stood up to arm their communities with additional vaccination and treatment efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH. “With the help of these Centers of Excellence, we can reach important populations that might not be otherwise served through our traditional drive-through clinics.”