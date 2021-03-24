expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

By Special to the Item

Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) will be holding Round 2 Auditions for the 21-22 school year in all areas. Tenth graders apply online by April 16th.  All auditions will be virtual. 

 

The process for admission includes on-line application, and virtual audition and interview. Accepted students attend their Junior and Senior years of high school at MSA. If you know of students currently in the 10th grade who might be interested in visual arts, dance, theatre, vocal music, literary arts or filmmaking, please let them know about this opportunity. Applications are available on our website, www.msabrookhaven.org.

MSA is a public statewide eleventh and twelfth grade residential high school located in Brookhaven, MS on the Historic Whitworth College campus.

MSA is a great school for those students who want to explore the arts in an extraordinary way.  We also fill a special need for students with demonstrated talent that need a collegiate level learning experience in the arts that is not widely available across our state.

In addition to MSA students consistently winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school holds the #2 highest ACT average in the state and the college scholarship opportunities for graduating Seniors are amazing!

For additional information and the application, visit our website at www.msabrookhaven.org  or email, admissions@msabrookhaven.org.

More News

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

Poplarville baseball bounces back with win over Forrest County

Poplarville softball drops game to Greene County

EMCC splits with Holmes on the hardwood in Monday’s rubber matches

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

News

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

News

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

News

Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

News

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

News

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

News

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

News

Today is March 24, 2021

Education

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

News

Mississippi woman killed in crash on Interstate 59

News

Spiritual leaders need to lead on gun violence, pastors say

Education

Poplarville’s school nurses have been integral in the pandemic

News

Picayune clean up coming soon

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing man

News

AG Fitch Announces $188.6 Million Settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation

News

South Side Upper third nine weeks honor roll, 2021

News

Federal employee charged with unauthorized representation of claims against the government

News

Limpkins, noted for eating apple snails, seen in Louisiana

News

Today is March 23, 2021

News

Miss. Senators Warn of Negative Impact From Proposed Status Change to Hattiesburg

News

Worth One’s Salt: Researchers uncover more on the ancient Maya commodity

Honor Roll

South Side Lower Elementary 3rd nine weeks honor roll, 2020, 2021