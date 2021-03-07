expand
March 8, 2021

MGCCC men push Hinds to OT

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, March 7, 2021

Mississippi Gulf Coast lost Thursday at unbeaten and South Division-leading Hinds, but the Bulldogs didn’t go down without a fight in Utica.

The Eagles won their seventh straight to start the season but needed overtime to beat Gulf Coast 92-89.

Down by one in the final 10 seconds of overtime, Melvion Flanagan (Fr., Alexandria La./Peabody) drove the length of the court and missed a contested floater with 4.3 second left. The rebound pinballed around and wound up in the hands of an Eagles player who the Bulldog coaching staff thought was standing on the end line. There was no call, and Hinds made two free throws with 1.8 seconds to ice it.

Flanagan finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. Dontavius Proby had a career-high 22 points, plus four rebounds and two steals.

Anthony Ratliff had 15 points and six boards.

The Bulldogs fall to 5-7 overall, 3-7 in the South. Four of those defeats have come by a single basket in the final 10 seconds of play.

Gulf Coast returns home Monday to play Southwest. Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center will be at 6 p.m. A limited number of general admission tickets will go on sale at noon that day at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

