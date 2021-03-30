expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Men’s Golf Completes Play at Old Waverly Collegiate Championship

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Brice WilkinsonMatt Lorenz and Brian Richards each registered a one-over 73 during the final 18 holes of the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship in West Point, Miss., Sunday, as Southern Miss men’s golf placed 14th in a field that featured nine nationally ranked teams.

Wilkinson completed the 54-hole, three-day event, which was played at the par-72, 7,088-yard Old Waverly Golf Course, with a 216 stroke total for a 22nd-place tie.

Brian Richards was the second-highest Golden Eagle finisher with a 55th-place tie, after shooting a 221 total.

Senior Matt Lorenz, who recorded a hole in one on the par-3, 190-yard 17th hole, ended his tournament with a 225 total to place tied for 68th. Robbie Latter tied with Lorenz in the final individual standings as he posted a 78 over his Sunday round.

West Point native, Hunter Atkins, shot a final-round 81 to post a 230 stroke total to finish in 81st place.

Georgia won the team event with a stroke total of 844, beating host Mississippi State and Texas A&M each by 10 strokes. Vanderbilt and Tennessee tied for fourth at 861, followed by Arkansas and LSU (862), ETSU (866), Ole Miss (868), Texas Tech (870), Alabama (872), Little Rock (875), Kansas State (879) and Southern Miss (880).

The Golden Eagles return to action April 5-6 when they travel to Columbia, Mo., to compete in the Mizzou Tiger Invitational.

More News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

Hearts in touch, Easter

Tigers Wrap Up Season With Highest NCAA Finish Since 2003

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery

News

Agents cite two Mississippi residents for oyster violations

News

Today is March 30, 2021

News

Rental assistance available for more Mississippians

News

Master Gardeners: Quick methods for assessing viability of turf areas

Health & Fitness

Health officials issue updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and worship services

News

PRCC Adult Ed grad sets path for herself

News

NASA provides $45 million boost to U.S. small businesses

News

Two from Fayette County arrested on child sex trafficking charges

News

Mendenhall man pleads guilty to converting Federal monies to his own se

News

Biloxi PD asks for help identifying boat burglary suspect

News

St. Tammany Parish Coroner working to reduce infant deaths

News

Wiggins woman arrested by Biloxi PD for false pretense

News

Today is March 29, 2021

Education

PRCC Distinguished College Administrator recognized by Phi Theta Kappa

News

MSU Extension Well Owner Network hosts workshops

News

Reeves announces Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen to Retire End of June

News

AG Fitch joins 14-state coalition to stop Biden’s attack on energy jobs

News

Mississippi Forestry Commission releases 2020 Forest Action Plan