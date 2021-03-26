Master Gardeners continue projects through pandemic

By Eddie Smith

Extension Agent & County Coordinator

The year 2020 has been a challenging year. The MSU Pearl River County Master Gardeners have been able to still conduct some of their service projects and stay safe from Covid-19. The Master Gardeners worked with the Crosby Arboretum staff and the City of Poplarville Mayor and Grounds Keeper to plan and implement the two projects. Master Gardeners did all the work planning and creating a Wildflower Garden at Poplarville City Park. They also worked with Crosby Arboretum staff and volunteers to plan and create a Pollinator Garden at the Crosby Arboretum in Picayune, MS.

Not only does the Crosby Arboretum Pollinator Garden provide a food source for pollinators, it also acts as an outside educational area for people to see what pollinator plants they can incorporate into their landscape. Each year over 8,000 visitors come to the Crosby Arboretum. The garden is also a Monarch waystation for the Monarch Butterflies. This garden will be in place for people and pollinators to enjoy for many years to come.

The Poplarville City Park is enjoyed and used by the approximately 2,900 residents in the city and other residents living in Pearl River County. The park is also used by students that attend Pearl River Community College located in Poplarville. The Wildflower Garden exposes visitors to the beautiful wildflowers that grow here in our area. It also provides pollinators in the area with a food source. This garden will be in place for people and pollinators to enjoy for many years to come.