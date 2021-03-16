March 10, 2021

“May The Work I’ve Done Speak For Me”

Mary Elizabeth Goff was called to eternal rest on March 10, 2021 at the age of 85 surrounded by family. She was the second of eight children and was born on October 25, 1935, in Tylertown, MS to the union of the late Rev. Browning Augustus Goff, Sr. and Jessie Corrine Williams Goff.

Sis. Goff accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at South Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Prentiss, MS under the leadership of the late Rev. R. L. Lindsey. In 1952, after the death of their mother, the family moved to Picayune, MS, and united with the Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church while under the leadership of the late Rev. R. W. Woullard. After moving to the Catahoula Community, she joined the Little Providence Baptist Church while under the leadership of the late Rev. Alonzo Dees. She was active as a Sunday School Teacher, Women’s Mission, Usher Board and continued to serve at Little Providence under the leadership of Rev. Kevin Hart until her health began to fail.

She graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Picayune, MS where she was a member of the girls basketball team. Mary Elizabeth Goff was employed by Crosby Memorial Hospital as a physical therapy aide for over 35 years. She loved to crochet, reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by both parents and five siblings: Augustus Waldo Goff, Browning Augustus Goff, Jr., Jessie J. Goff, Tommy Earl Goff and Charles Edward Goff; one daughter, Earnestine Denise Goff; one grandson, Christopher Goff.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Cedric Goff, Wayne E. Goff (Georgia); one sister, Martha I. Goff Hobson (Frank, Jr.); one brother, Robert F. Goff; 10 grandchildren: Terrance (her caregiver), Charlotte, Trellony, Ron, Eric, Breanna, Kerri, Destiny, Audrianna and Jordan; 22 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; 4 sisters-in-law, Para L. Goff, Juanita Goff, Avenell Goff Bell, Dorothy Jean Fikes.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Walk Through/Viewing honoring the life of Sis. Mary Elizabeth Goff to be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Little Providence Baptist Church, 21150 Hwy 43, Picayune, MS. Graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Catahoula/Little Providence Cemetery, Pastor Kevin Hart officiating.

Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.