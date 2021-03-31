expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Buckley

Mark Stephen Buckley

By Staff Report

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

June 17, 2020

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mark Stephen Buckley, age 61, son of James Harper and Peggy Buckley, will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Palestine Baptist Church Sanctuary, 2336 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466.

Family and friends are cordially invited to come and share with the family as we pay tribute to Mark and his life on earth.

Mark passed away on June 17, 2020 in Covington, GA, and we have been unable until now to hold a service for him at his home church.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

Cheryl Lynne Jarrell

Bobbie Jean Roberts

Mark Stephen Buckley

Picayune baseball drops district game to Long Beach

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday

News

Pearl River invites prospective students to ‘GET ONBOARD: The Wildcat Experience’

Education

Victoria Kelly, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

News

MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

News

Today is March 31, 2021

News

Legislature approves funding to Friendship Park, other projects

Art & Entertainment

Picayune Main Street gearing up for spring Street Festival in April

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery

News

Agents cite two Mississippi residents for oyster violations

News

Today is March 30, 2021

News

Rental assistance available for more Mississippians

News

Master Gardeners: Quick methods for assessing viability of turf areas

Health & Fitness

Health officials issue updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and worship services

News

PRCC Adult Ed grad sets path for herself

News

NASA provides $45 million boost to U.S. small businesses

News

Two from Fayette County arrested on child sex trafficking charges

News

Mendenhall man pleads guilty to converting Federal monies to his own se

News

Biloxi PD asks for help identifying boat burglary suspect

News

St. Tammany Parish Coroner working to reduce infant deaths