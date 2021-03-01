March 1 Baseball National Rankings, Report

LSU Baseball Report – March 1, 2021

Overall Record: 6-1

Last Week’s Results (5-0)

Feb. 22 (Mon.) – LOUISIANA TECH (W, 16-7)

Feb. 24 (Wed.) – at UL Lafayette (W, 11-2)

Feb. 26 (Fri.) – YOUNGSTOWN STATE (W, 6-2)

Feb. 27 (Sat.) – YOUNGSTOWN STATE (W, 5-3)

Feb. 27 (Sat.) – NICHOLLS (W, 14-0)

This Week’s Schedule

March 2 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network +)

March 3 (Wed.) – SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 5 (Fri.) – ORAL ROBERTS, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 6 (Sat.) – ORAL ROBERTS, 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 7 (Sun.) – ORAL ROBERTS, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Notes on the Tigers

LSU won all five of its games last week, defeating Louisiana Tech, UL-Lafayette, Youngstown State (twice) and Nicholls … LSU hit .332 in its five games last week with 52 runs, 62 hits, 10 doubles, one triple and 13 homers … LSU has an SEC-leading 15 homers on the year, its highest seven-game homer total since the 2009 season … the Tigers’ 14-0 blanking of Nicholls on Saturday was LSU’s first shutout since April 3, 2019, when the Tigers posted a 2-0 win over South Alabama … junior right-hander Landon Marceaux fired a career-high 10 strikeouts in six shutout innings to defeat Nicholls on Saturday … Marceaux allowed two hits with no walks while throwing 71 pitches, 50 for strikes … only one Nicholls hitter advanced beyond second base against Marceaux, who retired 11 batters in a row from the third until the sixth inning … Marceaux has not allowed a run this season in 11 innings with no walks, 14 strikeouts and a .108 opponent batting average … sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty batted .429 (9-for-21) in the Tigers’ five wins with two doubles, one triple, two homers, nine RBI and three runs scored … Doughty launched a two-run, two-out, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Youngstown State on Saturday to lift LSU to a 5-3 victory … the walk-off homer was LSU’s first since February 16, 2019, when Cade Beloso blasted a walk-off dinger to defeat Army … Doughty was 3-for-5 at the plate in Saturday’s win with one double, one homer and three RBI … Doughty also had three hits in Wednesday’s win at UL-Lafayette, including a double and two RBI … freshman outfielder Brody Drost hit .500 (6-for-12) last week with one doubles, one homer, three RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base … Drost launched his first career collegiate homer on Wednesday night, a two-run blast in the Tigers’ win at UL-Lafayette … in LSU’s win over Nicholls on Saturday, Drost collected a career-best three hits in five at-bats with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored … junior right-hander Jaden Hill recorded a dominant effort in Friday’s win over Youngstown State, limiting the Penguins to one hit in six shutout innings … Hill allowed just one single while registering no walks and four strikeouts …. freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews hit .400 (8-for-20) last week with two doubles, two homers, three RBI and seven runs … Crews, LSU’s leadoff hitter, is batting a team-high .429 on the year with a .543 on-base percentage.

Baseball American Top 25

March 1, 2021

1. Arkansas

2. Mississippi State

3. Vanderbilt

4. Louisville

5. Ole Miss

6. Miami (Fla.)

7. Florida

8. Virginia

9. UCLA

10. TCU

11. Texas Tech

12. LSU

13. South Carolina

14. Georgia Tech

15. UC Santa Barbara

16. Virginia Tech

17. North Carolina

18. Boston College

19. East Carolina

20. Texas

21. Michigan

22. Tennessee

23. Alabama

24. Arizona

25. Oklahoma

Perfect Game Top 25

March 1, 2021

Rank, Team, Overall, Previous

1, Louisville, 6-1, 2

2, Florida, 6-2, 4

3, Arkansas, 7-0, 5

4, Ole Miss, 5-2, 1

5, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 6

6, Mississippi State, 5-2, 8

7, Miami, 3-3, 3

8, Texas Tech, 3-3, 9

9, LSU, 6-1, 10

10, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 20

11, UC Santa Barbara, 6-1, 11

12, East Carolina, 6-1, 12

13, UCLA, 4-3, 13

14, Indiana, 0-0, 14

15, Virginia, 4-3, 7

16, South Carolina, 6-0, NR

17, Arizona, 6-2, 19

18, Michigan, 0-0, 18

19, Arizona State, 4-2, 16

20, Georgia, 7-1, 24

21, TCU, 5-2, 25

22, Auburn, 6-2, 17

23, Ohio State, 0-0, 23

24, North Carolina State, 2-4, 15

25, Florida Atlantic, 6-1, NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 Duke, No. 24 Florida State.

Others Considered: North Carolina, Stetson, UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State.

D1Baseball Top 25

March 1, 2021

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Arkansas, 7-0, 2

2. Vanderbilt, 6-1, 3

3. Mississippi State, 5-2, 5

4. Ole Miss, 5-2, 1

5. Louisville, 6-1, 4

6. Florida, 6-2, 7

7. UC Santa Barbara, 6-1, 9

8. UCLA, 4-3, 8

9. Miami, 3-3, 6

10. Texas Tech, 3-3, 10

11. LSU, 6-1, 11

12. Georgia Tech, 6-1, 15

13. TCU, 5-2, 14

14. South Carolina, 6-0, 17

15. Oklahoma State, 6-0, 20

16. Virginia, 4-3, 12

17. East Carolina, 6-1, 22

18. Tennessee, 7-2, 18

19. Texas, 3-4, 19

20. Oregon State, 7-1, NR

21. Florida Atlantic, 6-1, NR

22. Boston College, 5-1, NR

23. West Virginia, 4-3, 23

24. Virginia Tech, 5-1, NR

25. North Carolina, 6-1, NR

Dropped Out

NC State, 2-4, 13

Wake Forest, 3-4, 16

Auburn, 6-2, 21

Florida State, 2-4, 24

Duke, 3-4, 25

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. Arkansas (7-0), 495, 5

2. Vanderbilt (5-1), 493, 2

3. Florida (6-2), 492, 3

4. Louisville (6-1), 490, 6

5. Georgia (7-1), 487, 7

6. Mississippi (5-2), 485, 4

7. U.C. Santa Barbara (6-1), 484, 8

8. LSU (6-1), 481, 11

9. Miami, Fla. (3-3), 478, 1

10. Mississippi St. (5-2), 475, 12

11. Oklahoma St. (6-0), 472, 17

12. East Carolina (6-1), 468, 16

13. South Carolina (6-0), 466, 20

14. UCLA (4-3), 463, 9

15. Texas Tech (3-3), 462, 10

16. Georgia Tech. (6-1), 461, NR

17. North Carolina (6-1), 459, NR

18. Michigan (0-0), 453, 18

19. Texas Christian (5-2), 450, 19

20. Stetson (9-0), 448, NR

21. Oregon St. (7-1), 446, NR

22. Arizona St. (4-2), 444, 15

23. Alabama (7-1), 443, 23

24. Arizona (6-2), 442, 24

25. Virginia (4-3), 440, 14

26. Auburn (6-2), 439, 26

27. Virginia Tech. (5-1), 437, NR

28. Pittsburgh (6-1), 434, NR

29. Tennessee (7-2), 432, 27

30. Dallas Baptist (5-2), 429, 2