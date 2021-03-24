Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

Maps are now available at the Pearl River, Hancock, Stone, Harrison County with the Farm Service Agency Office for acreage reporting purposes. If you wish to receive your maps by e-mail, please call our office at 601-795-4409. Please see the following acreage reporting deadlines.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Pearl River, Hancock, Stone, and Harrison Counties:

January 2, 2021: Honey (2CP 24 C)

January 15, 2021: Blueberries, Grapes, Peaches

March 15, 2021: Pecans

July 15, 2021: All Other Crops

December 15, 2021: Fall Seeded Small Grains In order to maintain program eligibility and benefits, you must file timely acreage reports. Failure to file an acreage report by the crop acreage reporting deadline may cause ineligibility for future program benefits. FSA will not accept acreage reports provided more than a year after the acreage reporting deadline.

Producers are encouraged to file their acreage reports as soon as planting is completed.