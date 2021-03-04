March 1, 2021

“…weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” Psalms 30:5 (kjv)

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Palestine Cemetery for Mr. Mac Jill Bell, Sr., of Picayune, MS. A walk-thru visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Brown’s Funeral Home (1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS).

He was a native of McComb, MS. On Monday, March 1, 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS Mac received his wings at the age of 70.

Rev. Henry Marshall, Pastor of the Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church, will be the officiant.

Survivors include: a devoted wife, Cathy Bell; eight beautiful children: Valena (Martin) Berry, Tammy Pittman, Catherine Bell, Mac (Bianca) Bell, Jr., Keisha (Rev. Otis) Jones, Natasha (Louis) Reece, Burnestine Everett and Brandon Murray; nine loving siblings: Jelette (AC) Leggett, Marilyn (Edward) Moore, Jacqueline (Elmer) McDonald, Venus Jones, Teresa Crump, Jancis Sartin, Carlos (Jacqueline) Bogan, Charles (Rondeshia) Bates and Jonas Bates; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be observed for all services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.