March 3, 2021

Funeral Services for Lois Loraine Graham, age 85, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, were held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Hickory Baptist Church. Covid restrictions were observed. Masks and social distancing were required.

Visitation was Monday, March 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Hickory Baptist Church.

Burial was in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Steve Posey officiated the service.

A native of McNeill, MS, she was a homemaker and a member of Hickory Baptist Church. Lois loved hunting, fishing and flowers, and these were second to her church and work in her church. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Madison Spiers and Floy Loraine Spiers; her husband, James Larry Graham; her sons, Joseph B. Breland, Jr. and Donald E.”Bubba” Breland; her grandsons, Marty R, Lee, Orean W. Lee, Weston T. Lee, and Nicholas Breland; her great-granddaughter, Marisa Lee Jones; her brother, Aldolph Spiers, J. D. Spiers, Ausker Spiers, Doyle Spiers and Haskel Spiers; and her sisters, Baby girl Spiers, Betty Lou Sanders, and Edith Faye Moore

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Theresa Ann Breeland, Mary M. Lee, Linda S. Walters, Raymond (Donna) Breland and Donna Lynn Landrum; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hickory Baptist Church, 498 White Chapel Road, Carriere, MS 39426.