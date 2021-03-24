expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Graham

Lois Loraine Graham

By Staff Report

Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021
March 3, 2021

Funeral Services for Lois Loraine Graham, age 85, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, were held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Hickory Baptist Church. Covid restrictions were observed. Masks and social distancing were required.

Visitation was Monday, March 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Hickory Baptist Church.

Burial was in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Steve Posey officiated the service.

A native of McNeill, MS, she was a homemaker and a member of Hickory Baptist Church. Lois loved hunting, fishing and flowers, and these were second to her church and work in her church. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Madison Spiers and Floy Loraine Spiers; her husband, James Larry Graham; her sons, Joseph B. Breland, Jr. and Donald E.”Bubba” Breland; her grandsons, Marty R, Lee, Orean W. Lee, Weston T. Lee, and Nicholas Breland; her great-granddaughter, Marisa Lee Jones; her brother, Aldolph Spiers,  J. D. Spiers, Ausker Spiers, Doyle Spiers and Haskel Spiers; and her sisters, Baby girl Spiers, Betty Lou Sanders, and Edith Faye Moore

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Theresa Ann Breeland, Mary M. Lee, Linda S. Walters, Raymond (Donna) Breland and Donna Lynn Landrum; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hickory Baptist Church, 498 White Chapel Road, Carriere, MS 39426.

More News

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

Poplarville baseball bounces back with win over Forrest County

Poplarville softball drops game to Greene County

EMCC splits with Holmes on the hardwood in Monday’s rubber matches

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

News

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

News

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

News

Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

News

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

News

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

News

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

News

Today is March 24, 2021

Education

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

News

Mississippi woman killed in crash on Interstate 59

News

Spiritual leaders need to lead on gun violence, pastors say

Education

Poplarville’s school nurses have been integral in the pandemic

News

Picayune clean up coming soon

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing man

News

AG Fitch Announces $188.6 Million Settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation

News

South Side Upper third nine weeks honor roll, 2021

News

Federal employee charged with unauthorized representation of claims against the government

News

Limpkins, noted for eating apple snails, seen in Louisiana

News

Today is March 23, 2021

News

Miss. Senators Warn of Negative Impact From Proposed Status Change to Hattiesburg

News

Worth One’s Salt: Researchers uncover more on the ancient Maya commodity

Honor Roll

South Side Lower Elementary 3rd nine weeks honor roll, 2020, 2021