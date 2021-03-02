Locals will have two chances to dispose of hazardous waste in March

The month of March will offer two opportunities for locals to dispose of hazardous household waste.

Both the city of Picayune and Pearl River County will be holding household hazardous waste disposal days in March.

Picayune’s will be Saturday March 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Facility Maintenance Department, located at 101 Whitthauer St.

The county’s will be located at the Pearl River County Central Maintenance Facility, 8953, Highway 11, and take place Saturday March 20, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until grant funds run out.

Both collection days will provide a safe way to dispose of hazardous waste; including fluorescent lamps, batteries, electronics, aerosols, corrosives, poisons, flammable liquids and paints. These categories include items like disinfectants, gasoline, paint thinner and pesticides.

Picayune’s cleanup day will also accept tires, but the county’s will not. The Pearl River County Maintenance Facility can be contacted at 601-798-7171 for more information on tire disposal.

Explosives, ammunition, biological waste, syringes, radioactive waste, propane tanks and PCB containing waste will not be accepted on either day.