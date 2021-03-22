Kentwood Woman Dies in St. Helena Parish Crash

Kentwood, La. – On Sunday, March 21, 2021, shortly before 10:00 am, Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on LA 441 north of LA 38 in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Jaime E. Huff of Kentwood.

The initial investigation revealed that Huff was traveling northbound on LA 441 in a 2007 Dodge Caliber. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway to the right and entered a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn.

Huff was properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Huff for scientific analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.