expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Joint drug trafficking arrest results in seizures

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

JACKSON, MS – On March 22, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Hattiesburg Police Department located and arrested Kyle Philip in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Philip, 26, was charged with Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – THC Oil. These charges were the result of a seizure of approximately 250 grams of marijuana and 11 grams of THC oil that occurred on March 6, 2021.

 

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed on Philip’s residence. This warrant resulted in an additional seizure of approximately 1,500 grams of THC edibles, 800 grams of marijuana, and 10 grams of hashish. Philip was transported to the Lamar County Jail and booked on these charges. On March 23, 2021, Philip’s bond was set at $40,000. It is anticipated that Philip could face additional charges in this ongoing investigation.

 

“The teamwork displayed by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Hattiesburg Police Department has resulted in the removal of a significant amount of drugs from our communities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “These agencies continually work to ensure the safety of the citizens of Mississippi. Their efforts are always appreciated.”

More News

Montenegro Two-Run Double Lifts Southern Miss over No. 23 Alabama

Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Top-Seed Michigan

Sandra K Lee

Penny Hoschar Serpas

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Mississippi Connects Virtual Summit helps teachers advance digital learning

News

Today is March 25, 2021

News

Former Oktibbeha County road department employee arrested for embezzlement

News

River flooding occurring, severe weather forecast for today

News

Spring Safety Campaign: Know your safe place

News

Joint drug trafficking arrest results in seizures

Education

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

News

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

News

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

News

Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

News

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

News

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

News

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

News

Today is March 24, 2021

Education

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

News

Mississippi woman killed in crash on Interstate 59

News

Spiritual leaders need to lead on gun violence, pastors say

Education

Poplarville’s school nurses have been integral in the pandemic

News

Picayune clean up coming soon

News

Biloxi PD looking for missing man

News

AG Fitch Announces $188.6 Million Settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation

News

South Side Upper third nine weeks honor roll, 2021